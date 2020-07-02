Republican candidate for U.S. House District 17 Renee Swann announced Wednesday afternoon that she and her husband, Russell, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Early voting began Monday for the Republican and Democratic runoff elections in Texas. Swann is competing against former Dallas-area congressman Pete Sessions for the Republican nomination to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.
“This campaign continues to get more interesting,” Swann wrote on her Facebook campaign page just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. “Russell and I just found out that we have tested positive for COVID. We are both asymptomatic, but we are going to be entering quarantine for the next 10 days. I truly love the people of this district, so while I am disappointed that I won’t be able to be at the polls to greet you, please know that I will continue to make calls to the voters from my home.”
Sessions and his wife, Karen, released a statement sending prayers and best wishes to Swann and her husband.
Early voting for the runoff elections is available today, Sunday and all of next week. Election day is July 14.
