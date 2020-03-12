Dozens of students in Brazos County who had been preparing to exhibit animals and ag mechanics projects and otherwise compete in state FFA and 4-H competitions at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will not get the chance after the show was canceled, effective Wednesday afternoon, due to coronavirus concerns.
Houston and Harris County officials made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference in which RodeoHouston President and CEO Joel Cowley said, “As hard as this is to do, it is the right thing to do.”
The lamb and goat show was in progress at the time of the announcement and was allowed to finish — with three days’ worth of exhibitors compressed into one day — before the show closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
All other competitions, shows, rodeo events and concerts scheduled through the end of the rodeo on March 22 will not take place.
The decision was made after a man in Montgomery County without any recent travel tested positive for COVID-19, making it the region’s first community-spread case of the coronavirus, according to the Houston Chronicle. The article states he had attended the rodeo’s BBQ Cook-Off in late February, citing a report from Montgomery County officials.
“At the end of the day, the health of their exhibitors and the public is at the utmost concern, so though the situation is sad and upsetting, we have to respect that and make the best of it,” Rudder High School FFA teacher Michelle Vasbinder said, calling it “gut-wrenching” for the students.
Cowley said during the press conference there would be information regarding ticket refunds on the rodeo’s website. Though some auctions will not be taking place, Cowley said, all scholarships will be honored.
Vasbinder said the cancelation affects about 30 Rudder students, about 30 Brazos County 4-H students and about five or 10 Bryan High School students.
Erin Stutts with College Station High School FFA said the cancelation affected about 20 students at College Station’s two comprehensive high schools.
It is a “crummy” situation, Stutts said.
“This gives us a great opportunity to teach kids how to handle things that are out of our control,” Stutts said. “We can’t fix it or change it, but we can move forward the best we can, keep positive attitudes, and certainly can pray for those impacted by the virus.”
While both teachers hoped the rodeo would refund the students’ entrance fees, both noted the time and money invested into the projects is exponential and can range from $450 to $5,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show was still scheduled to continue as planned with competition March 24-27 and the community auction on March 28. BCYLS Board Chair Matt Stokes said the board will meet today to discuss if any changes need to be made and if any accommodations can be made for students who were not able to show in Houston.
Everyone participating will be notified of any changes following the board’s meeting.
Most students have different project animals for Houston and the county show, Stutts said, and will end up with extra animals they cannot enter or sell at the county event. They may choose to show the animal they prepared for Houston, but it is not an ideal situation.
“They were targeting a specific date with that animal, especially the pigs and the steers,” she said. “They’re targeting that day next week where the animal is at prime condition, so now to have to hold it two more weeks isn’t optimal.”
Both Stutts and Vasbinder put out a call to the community to support the students even more at the county show.
“It becomes even more important to the kids that are county show goes well and that our county show has good support from the community at the auction and good support from the community with add-ons,” Stutts said.
In addition to the county show, Brian and Caroline Rogers of BCR Ventures in Bryan established a pop-up jackpot show for any students who were unable to show their steers and heifers in Houston.
“For us, it was just, this is the right thing to do,” Caroline Rogers said, noting the students deserve the opportunity. “It was 100% there is no question this is the right thing to do. For those kids, it’s going to make a cool story. It’s going to make just such a difference and a way to light up the end of their show career.”
The show, which came together in about six hours on Wednesday, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today in the couple’s hay barn at 17771 FM 974. The pop-up show does not have an entry fee and is not limited to a particular county.
As of Wednesday evening, they had 15 heifers on their property that will be shown, but she did not know if they would have 50 participants or 150.
People offered to volunteer their time as judges and to help with the event, while others have donated buckles, prizes and money for the jackpot that will go to the exhibitors. Companies have donated portable toilets and generators. A cattle producer in North Dakota even offered to donate embryos for the champion heifer to help the winner grow their herd.
“It is a testament to the livestock and the cattle industry of friends helping friends, neighbors helping neighbors, and what can we do, how can we help,” she said. “… The response from not only the livestock community, but even the local community. … It’s pretty impressive in a matter of six hours what all has gone on.”
The Old Post Office in Caldwell also will be helping students in Burleson County 4-H and FFA chapters by holding a profit share today through Sunday with 10% of all food sales going to local exhibitors. The store’s kitchen is open 5-9 p.m. today, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
