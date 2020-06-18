Brazos Valley residents will have a variety of local opportunities to commemorate Juneteenth, the Texas-based annual celebration of the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States.
Many of the traditional parades and public events in the Brazos Valley have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lincoln Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson. The Washington-on-the Brazos State Historic Site confirmed last week that they will not hold their annual Juneteenth Heritage Celebration, which usually includes a Buffalo Solders re-enactment and other attractions.
Johnson said last week the Lincoln Center will hold a “grab & go” Juneteenth snack event on June 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. Children and families can drop by the recreation center in College Station and pick up freeze pops, cookies and other snacks during that time frame, she said.
On June 19, according to Crystal Spruill Carter, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will hold a Juneteenth Curbside Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Carter said that visitors will be able to come by and “receive treats and info about Juneteenth.” The museum will be open with free admission, she said, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with donations accepted.
Masks and other COVID-19 safety measures are encouraged.
Juneteenth marks the arrival of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston of Union troops on June 19, 1865, who announced the end of the Civil War two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House. The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
When Granger came ashore in Galveston, he issued General Orders No. 3 announcing that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ ”
Over 250,000 enslaved persons in Texas were freed, sparking celebrations. Although the day has Texas roots, it is observed to varying degrees nationwide.
Last year, about 200 people, many of them children and teens from programs run by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, Bryan’s Neal Recreation Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station, took part in the Juneteenth Freedom Walk from the Lincoln Center to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
The energetic, flag-waving procession arrived at the Annenberg Conference Center, where they found renowned touring storyteller Oba William King waiting for them. King, playing a djembe drum, led the at-times raucous gathering in a medley of freedom songs including Sweet Honey in the Rock’s Ella’s Song (We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest) and told historical stories and fables to those assembled.
To cap the day, an energetic, singing-and-often-standing crowd of about 150 people gathered Wednesday evening inside the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station for the annual gospel service “Praises at the Pavilion.”
Cheletia Johnson, the Lincoln Center’s supervisor, facilitated last year’s events and afterward said unity, community and togetherness were the primary themes tying together what Juneteenth means for the Brazos Valley — and said that storytelling and sharing is essential.
“A lot of our history is not written down,” Johnson said after last year’s event. “It’s told through the stories, and since many of our people were not able to write or read, that was the only way of conveying a message, was through the words and through the stories.”
“I think it’s important that we continue that historical tradition of telling our stories,” Johnson added.
