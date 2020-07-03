The Brazos Valley’s largest 4th of July event was canceled this year, but there are still plenty of other ways to catch fireworks. Here are some events in Bryan-College Station and in nearby towns.
FRIDAY
The Elizabeth Lutheran Church July 3rd Fireworks Display will be from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. on Friday at the Elizabeth Lutheran Church, 165 Country Road 307, Caldwell. The event will put on a large fireworks display that you can view from your vehicle while practicing social distancing. Parking is available at the church, Caldwell High School and Intermediate Campus. Admission is free. No pets are allowed. For information call church at 567-4286 or view the Facebook page for updates.
SATURDAY
The annual Hilltop Lakes Independence Day Celebration will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hilltop Lakes. Enjoy a parade, Kid Zone, vendors and a fire truck. For more information, visit hilltoplakes.com/event/htl-independence-day-celebration.
The Barrington Plantation July 4th Picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site. Guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with a musket firing, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and al-fresco dining. For more information, visit visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun.
The 4th of July “Drive-In Fireworks,” at the RELLIS Campus parking lot on Saturday will begin at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. For more information, visit rellis.tamus.edu/media.
The Friends of the Wheelock School House 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade and lunch will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Historic Wheelock School. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterward and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, homemade pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Wheelock School. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
The Navasota Freedom Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Downtown Navasota. The event will have a parade at 11 a.m., kid activities at 12:30 p.m., live music at 1:15 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., then live music until 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/761618001041142.
The 17th annual Kurten Fireworks Show will open its gates at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Kurten Community Center. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to remain in or near their vehicles. The event also includes a gun raffle, free drinks provided by H-E-B on a first-come, first-serve basis, and donations are being taken to help the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
The annual Bedias July 4th Fireworks Show will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Bedias Civic Club. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter/?rf=121896844552308.
