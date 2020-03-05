Eighty people visited Evans Library at Texas A&M University’s campus on Wednesday to hear stories of community members’ life experiences during the fourth annual Human Library.
Twenty-eight volunteers at the four hour event were called “books” who spoke with “readers” for about 30 minutes each. Stories varied from person to person but mainly featured those who have been subjected to a bias based on gender, sexuality, religious beliefs, physical abilities or other things that led to people making incorrect assumptions about who they are. The Human Library event was sponsored by the University Libraries Diversity Advancement Committee.
Patrick Zinn, director of marketing for the A&M library system, said the event started a lot stronger than most years and had a larger attendance than usual.
“We hope that people have the chance to see that the Aggie family represents a large, diverse group of people,” Zinn said.
Shirley Ellis, energy code specialist at the Energy Systems Laboratory in the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, was a book on Wednesday. Ellis shared her story of going from being a truck driver who hauls cattle to becoming the state’s first female building inspector. She was also the first woman to inspect high rise buildings for Texas, and the first woman to hold a Texas plumbing inspector license.
This was her second year participating in the Human Library. Ellis said she tries to keep some of her messages consistent when speaking with different readers.
“One of the things I try to enforce, especially with students, is don’t limit yourself,” she said. “If an opportunity presents itself, take it because you never know where it’s going to lead you. … When someone offers you an opportunity, trust the faith they have in you.”
River Martinez, an employee at A&M’s entomology collection, was a book for the third time this year. Martinez said the story he shares with “readers” centers around his journey as a transgender man. Martinez said it can be hard for some people to speak openly about gender identity with friends or family, so he is happy that the Human Library provides a place for people to be open and ask questions.
“Doing [the Human Library] was always a comfortable place because they make you feel like you are safe and that you are capable of opening those dialogues,” he said. “It’s a room full of people who want to know other people. I think that’s important in life — that we all connect with each other and learn to talk to one another.”
This is the fourth time for A&M to host the Human Library, but the project is global — it started in 2000 in Denmark and has been done in more than 70 countries.
Employees from Northwestern State University’s library in Louisiana visited the Human Library for the second year in a row. Librarians Debbie Huntington and Anna MacDonald said they used aspects of A&M’s Human Library to create a similar event called the “Living Library” at their university. Huntington and MacDonald said they are grateful for the help A&M staff has provided them through the process.
Next year, they will host an LGBTQ+ Living Library panel at Northwestern State University in collaboration with A&M.
Political science junior Noelle Pellecer said she heard about the Human Library through one of her classes. She said she visited with a “book” who spoke about what it’s like to be biracial.
“The main takeaway would be to never assume someone’s identity or how they feel about their identity,” Pellecer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.