Human remains were found in Grimes County on Sunday, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday to a location within the Plantation Lakes subdivision in reference to someone finding possible human remains. The remains have been confirmed as those of a human.
Officials say it appears the skeletal remains have been in an area thick with underbrush for several years. Authorities do not suspect foul play and said the public is not in danger.
