A Humble man has been booked into the Robertson County Jail on charges he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a child in 2017.
According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, an underaged girl in the county came forward in 2017 and said she had been communicating online with then-25-year-old Francisco Brallan Anavisca. The girl said Anavisca had come to Robertson County, used a weapon to hold her against her will and sexually assaulted her at least once.
As deputies began investigating, they learned Anavisca was in custody in Harris County, and a hold was placed on him March 17, 2017, so that he could be transferred to Robertson County after his Harris County charges were resolved. On Jan. 31, 2020, a jury in Harris County found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and he was sentenced to 80 years in prison. On Feb. 4, he pleaded guilty to a charge of felony sexual assault and sentenced to another five years in prison.
He was transported March 6 to the jail in Robertson County, where he is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
He is being held on $400,000 bond.
