A new restaurant is offering free macaroni and cheese for a year at a grand opening event next week in College Station.
I Heart Mac & Cheese is opening on Wednesday in the Jones Crossing shopping center on F.M. 2818 at Wellborn Road.
The menu features special mac and cheese bowls such as lobster and white truffle mac, all-American cheeseburger and meatball Parmesan in addition to the option to build your own mac and cheese bowl. Vegan options are available.
A ribbon cutting by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The grand opening celebration will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The first paying customer at the celebration will win free mac and cheese for a year, limited to one menu item per month, a press release said.
The grand opening event also will feature item giveaways, special promotions, a raffle, face painting and balloon art.
The company said the grand opening of I Heart Mac & Cheese will mark the first location in Texas to open, with additional locations opening in the coming months.
