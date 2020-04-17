Rural hospitals are working to provide essential services to their communities while balancing how to use hospital staff who are not allowed to perform elective procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve seen a significant reduction in volume, outpatient volume, due to us following the guidelines of the federal government and the governor asking us to not provide elective procedures,” said Kurt Sunderman, director of operations and administrator at CHI St. Joseph Health-Burleson Hospital in Caldwell.
Much of what the hospital does, he said, is outpatient procedures and screenings, with much of the inpatient care coming from skilled nursing services.
“A lot of that is elective surgeries that are performed at our regional hospital, and then they’re transferred out here for rehab, inpatient rehab,” he said. “And so there just aren’t that many referrals right now, so we’ve seen a drastic reduction in volume.” To keep all 68 full-time staff members employed, Sunderman said, those in the therapy department are being used to screen patients who come to the emergency room, as well as employees as they start and end their shifts.
Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health marketing and communications director, also said some employees who are typically in the therapy area of the hospital are monitoring the donning and doffing of personal protective equipment to help reduce and prevent exposure.
“We’re trying to keep them employed with as many hours as possible and doing what’s right for our employees and their families,” Sunderman said.
The hospital has conducted COVID-19 tests, but as of Thursday had not seen or treated a confirmed positive case, he said. According to county officials, there are eight cases of COVID-19 in Burleson County.
“There are patients that we do treat as though they are positive, and their signs and symptoms are so mild that they are sent home to self-quarantine without testing,” he said, noting the limited number of tests the hospital’s lab has. “We’re trying to conserve our test kits or our testing supplies for those that really need it. … We don’t have enough to test everyone who presents to our ER.”
Any patient who comes to the hospital is screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and given a mask if they meet any of the symptoms. When possible, Sunderman said, hospital staff treat patients in their vehicle so they do not have to enter the facility. Negative pressure rooms are available if someone has more significant symptoms.
On Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller visited the Caldwell hospital to deliver boxes of hand sanitizer from the Texas Organization of Rural Hospitals. Miller also serves as the commissioner for the State Office of Rural Health Care, which falls under the Texas Department of Agriculture office.
In total, there are 163 rural hospitals in the state, he said, and they were struggling before the pandemic but now are left unable to perform elective procedures or treat sports injuries.
“Expenses are up, supplies have gone up; income has gone down,” Miller said, noting a hospital in Alpine and its parent company filed for bankruptcy amidst the pandemic.
Miller has applied for a small hospital improvement plan (SHIP) federal grant, he said, that will provide $90,000 to each of the rural hospitals in the state.
“It’s not all they need, but it’ll keep them afloat,” he said.
The money is expected to come April 22 with the funds distributed the same day or the next day, saying the goal is to prevent other rural hospitals from closing.
Under normal circumstances, Sunderman said, the hospitals would not have access to some of the equipment they are receiving because the hospital does not have a contract with the vendor. The state, however, is able to find the vendors, purchase in bulk for all 163 rural hospitals in the state and sell them at cost.
“They truly are angels from our standpoint,” Sunderman said. “They’re doing a fabulous job of making sure that we have the supplies we need.”
Sunderman requested people who are experiencing suspected COVID-19 symptoms to call ahead if they have the time and ability to allow the hospital staff to make sure they take the necessary precautions from the moment they first encounter the patient.
