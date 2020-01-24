A College Station man whom police say came to a woman’s home and held her at gunpoint last February, a Bryan man arrested in November after police said he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and drove her to Madisonville, and a Bryan teen facing two charges in two robberies were among 36 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to a gas station on the Texas 6 frontage road around 6:45 a.m. Nov. 4. An employee said a woman came into the store and asked someone to call 911, and a man grabbed her and pushed her into a silver car before driving away.
Less than an hour later, a woman called and said her friend had not shown up for work, and that Ben Arevalo III, 44, had been harassing the woman for weeks. The woman said she called her friend’s cellphone and Arevalo answered, and the friend was screaming in the background.
Police tracked the victim’s cellphone to Texas 21 in Madisonville, headed toward Bryan. A Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy waited on Texas 21 and stopped the car. Arevalo was taken into custody without incident.
Arevalo was indicted Thursday on two charges: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felony, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $135,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, on Feb. 21, officers responded to an apartment on Colgate Drive where a witness reported hearing screaming. Police spoke with a woman who ran from her unit and said she had just been robbed, but the assailant fled through a window.
The woman said she was messaging with Jordan Razik Muhammad, 20, via Snapchat and said she agreed to sell him drugs. According to police, he arrived at the apartment, and when she answered the door, he forced his way in with a gun, forced her into a bathroom and took drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than $700 before leaving.
A search of the woman’s Snapchat led police to Muhammad. He was arrested July 18. On Thursday, he was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sept. 4 on $102,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, on Nov. 11, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Holleman Drive on the report of a robbery. A man said he was walking through the parking lot when he was approached by Lane Garrett Stratta, 18. The man offered to bring Stratta some water, and Stratta said he would accompany the victim to his apartment, but the victim declined, a report notes. As the man took an elevator back to the parking lot, police said Stratta, holding a fire extinguisher, entered the elevator on the second floor. Once in the lot, Stratta went to his vehicle and reached for what appeared to be a weapon and demanded the victim’s belongings, police said. Stratta chased the victim, who eventually fell, authorities said. Stratta allegedly stood over him and demanded his belongings or he would be harmed. Authorities said he made off with the victim’s jacket, backpack and contents.
Also according to College Station police, authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex on Southwest Parkway around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 23 on the report of a robbery. Two men told police they had arranged a drug deal with Stratta, from whom they had purchased marijuana in the past. The victim said as he handed Stratta cash in exchange for marijuana, Stratta hit the victim in the eye with the butt of a handgun before ordering his associate to drive away with the money and drugs, police said.
The men explained they usually interacted with Stratta via Snapchat. Authorities were able to gather information on Stratta’s Snapchat account, where he filmed several videos in which he spoke about past robberies he claimed to have been a part of, police said.
Stratta was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery and robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $141,000 bond.
