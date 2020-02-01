Football fans likely will eat a record 1.4 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend, according to data from the National Chicken Council.
The projection is about 20 million wings more than last year, according to AgriLife Today.
According to the National Chicken Council, 1.4 billion wings could circle the circumference of the earth three times and is enough to supply attendees of every Super Bowl since 1967 with 342 wings each.
The demand for wings around the big game causes a spike in January wholesale prices, AgriLife Extension economist David Anderson said.
This year, prices spiked around Jan. 18 at $1.86 per pound, which is higher than the five-year average peak of $1.76. But Anderson said wholesale prices are on their way down again and will continue to decrease throughout the next few weeks.
“Wings have been kind of on their seasonal increase,” Anderson said. “But instead of seasonal, I should say their Super Bowl run, because every year prior to the Super Bowl those wholesale chicken wing prices really take off. ... So they’re sort of a Super Bowl champion.”
Anderson said he thinks wholesale wing prices eventually will drop below last year’s prices because there is more chicken being produced at this time of year than in 2019. However, he said if China increases its chicken imports, it may import all the growth in production.
While this year is a bit different due to an atypical increase in chicken production, AgriLife Extension poultry specialist Craig Coufal told AgriLife Today that the increased demand for wings around the Super Bowl usually causes a stress in chicken supply each January.
“It’s a standard trend now,” Coufal said to AgriLife Today. “Their popularity as a party and fast-food item has taken the chicken wing to a different level.”
Anderson said that the popularity of wings is a relatively new phenomenon that has occurred within the past 20 years or so. Anderson said consumer demand and the increase in chains that serve wings has led to a constant use of the item all year.
“Wings went from being worthless to being the highest price wholesale chicken cut,” Anderson said.
