An inmate at the women's federal prison in Bryan has been reported missing.
Officials said Jennifer Martinez was discovered missing around 6:30 a.m. Friday. She is a 23 with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 232 pounds.
Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 713-718-4800.
She was serving an 84-month sentence for conspiracy to import methamphetamine.
