Area transportation planners are asking for the public’s input regarding a change to the 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Plan.
The plan, a list of proposed transportation projects to be developed with federal funds, is being amended to include additional funding from the Federal Highway Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation to upgrade F.M. 2818 between Wellborn Road and University Drive in College Station. The revised final cost estimate for the project increased by about $6 million for improved safety during construction, to address a drainage issue at Jones Butler Road and to add sound walls at some locations.
The draft document can be reviewed at bcsmpo.org, and there is a comment form on the website.
Comments will be reviewed before the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization considers the final document for adoption.
Comments can also be mailed to Bryan-College Station MPO, 309 N. Washington Ave., Suite 14, Bryan, TX 77803, or emailed to drudge@bcsmpo.org.The public comment period ends April 21 at 5 p.m.
