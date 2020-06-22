Area leaders and community members have expressed an interest in renaming 21st Street in Bryan after longtime Brazos County Commissioner Carey Cauley.
The idea came up at last week’s community forum on policing and racial inequality, when the Rev. Robert Wilson submitted a question asking Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson what steps would be needed to rename 21st Street as Carey Cauley Street.
Cauley served as Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years, until his death in May 2009 at age 67. He served as president of the Brazos County chapter of the NAACP from 1978 to 1993.
“Mr. Cauley was instrumental in gaining funds for the African American Museum, and he was there for this community’s young people going back to his days as a schoolteacher,” Wilson said in a Friday interview, one day after the forum. “We need culture and heritage recognized in this community.”
Cauley fought as NAACP president to change Bryan City Council representation to single-member districts from at-large representation. He was also a mortician and an ordained Methodist minister.
His widow, Irma Cauley, was appointed to serve as commissioner in 2009 and remains that precinct’s commissioner today.
“I think it’s wonderful and I’m in support of that. Many people during his lifetime benefited from the things that he did and that we did as a team,” Irma Cauley said Friday morning at the African American Museum’s Juneteenth celebration. “Carey, in many instances, collaborated with others to cause positive changes in the community.”
As county commissioner, Carey Cauley worked to gain funding from the county for the construction of the Brazos Valley African American Museum. The museum opened in July 2006.
Wilson, who now works in Kilgore, led the 2007 effort to change the name of Bryan’s East 20th Street to East Pruitt Street, in honor of community leaders and longtime humanitarians Willie and Mell Pruitt.
“We have great leaders here, and I think there’s plenty of opportunities to do that. I know Bryan has done that and we’re open to those types of things,” Nelson said in response to Wilson’s written question. Nelson encouraged those in support of the idea to put forth a proposal and contact the mayor’s office.
On the forum stage, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk quickly expressed his support for the renaming recommendation.
“Commissioner Cauley had quite a legacy in this community, and that would be a great honor for him,” Kirk said Thursday.
