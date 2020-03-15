IOLA — While so many public events have been canceled as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, one small Grimes County town elected to move forward this weekend with a local tradition.
The Iola Volunteer Fire Department’s seventh annual Barbecue Cookoff benefit brought together several hundred cooks, grillmasters and families for two days of fundraising and fun.
The streets of Iola were filled with the sounds of laughter and the smell of sizzling meat Saturday afternoon as nearly 400 people enjoyed the company of friends, family and fellow cooking competitors. This year’s cookoff event featured more than 45 barbecue teams from across the state. According to Iola VFD Chief Morriss Barney, a few competitors even drove into town from as far as Louisiana.
“We’ve grown from being just a local event to a state-sanctioned event,” he said. “We are growing quicker, with people from mostly the southeast.”
Each year the event earns as much as $50,000 for the volunteer fire department, making the cookoff Iola VFD’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds come from a variety of sources, including a raffle, silent auction, live auction, and the sale of barbecue dinner plates. Friday night visitors enjoyed live music, an outdoor dance and a crawfish boil. Saturday, competitors got to cooking, preparing for their food to be judged by a panel of local residents. Nearly all of Iola VFD’s 15-firefighter staff worked hard, not only to coordinate, but to prepare hot meals for sale. Barney noted that the event is not just an Iola fixture, but something supported by all of Grimes County. Anderson VFD firefighters offered their services taking emergency calls while their Iola brothers and sisters cooked, and businesses from both Anderson and Bedias served as main sponsors for the event. Raffle items were donated from local businesses, woodworkers and artists.
“We’re looking at trying to get some new equipment,” Barney said of plans for the fundraising dollars. “We have a partial grant that we would use, and we’d get a [utility task vehicle] that can go off-road on a scene, places you can’t get to with an ambulance.”
Barney said that in light of recent concern surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, he urged his team working the event to take extra care in cleaning. He felt encouraged by the open air nature of the event, as all aspects of the two-day festivities took place almost exclusively outside, or in the open-bay fire station.
“It was a lengthy decision [on whether] to keep it going,” he said. “I spent some phone call time with the county emergency coordinator, keeping up with what they were seeing and hearing. But we felt like we are spread out enough that we could do it. And we couldn’t reschedule.”
Barney said that this year, some cooking contestants were actually drawn to Iola because other barbecue competitions had been canceled due to coronavirus fears.
For Mike Braly of Sugar Land and the “B B Que Cookers” team, Iola was already on the schedule before the national emergency announcement.
“We have some friends that cook [this competition], and we wanted to cook also,” Braly said. “It is smaller and not so hectic or fast paced, so we can focus more on cooking the meat than having to do other things.”
Braly came to Iola after competing in the Houston Livestock & Rodeo’s Bar-B-Que cookoff. He said his team’s smoked chicken placed well there, and he was able to complete the competition before the rodeo was shut down. This weekend in Grimes County, he enjoyed cooking, socializing and sharing his food with a few first responders. Generally, he perceived the vibe of the Iola crowd as laid-back and easygoing.
“We’re aware what’s going on in the world, with things getting canceled,” he said. “But you can’t stop living your life. You just have to take precautions.”
Of course, some teams at the event didn’t have to drive far. This year was the Iola-based McAliley-Croft family’s third year competing together as the “MC Cookers.” They set up shop early Saturday morning with a modified trailer arranged on a downtown storefront. The group of just under a dozen relatives worked together to cook a variety of meats, with a special focus on candied pork belly.
“The problem was trying to find meat for the cookoff,” said team leader Amanda Croft. “That was a big issue, though we ended up getting it at an H-E-B.”
Amanda and her mother, Cathy Croft, noted that not only did they love being able to support the fire department, but they enjoyed having a reason to get together amid the coronavirus scare.
“It’s a nice distraction from all that,” Cathy Croft said. “and we get to spend time together instead of ...”
“Fighting over toilet paper!” Amanda interjected, causing her family to chuckle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.