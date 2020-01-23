The Italian Saxophone Quartet will perform Thursday night in the third concert of the Friends of Chamber Music season.
Everything from Johann Sebastian Bach and Gioachino Rossini to Scott Joplin and George Gershwin is on the program.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church. Admission is free, and child care is provided.
Federico Mondelci (soprano saxophone), Davide Bartelucci (alto saxophone), Pasquale Cesare (tenor saxophone), and Michele Paolino (baritone saxophone) comprise the Italian Saxophone Quartet, The group formed in 1982 and has presented hundreds of concerts around the world since then.
The Sarasota (Fla.) Herald Tribune raved, “Every note of the evening was exquisite, and this team really knew how to put on a show ... spanned the globe and musical styles ... perfection of style, timing, and showmanship ... they had us all dancing and frolicking right along with them ... Bravissimo!”
Tonight’s concert will include Aria, from Orchestral Suite No. 3, BWV 1068 by Johann Sebastian Bach; Sonata No. 3 by Gioachino Rossini; Life is Beautiful from Ncola Piovani; Adagio, from String Quartet, op 11 by Samuel Barber; and Film Suite featuring the movie music of Ennio Morricone.
After the intermission, the program will continue with The Easy Winners by Scott Joplin; Blues from An American in Paris by George Gershwin; Three Shades of Blues by Paul Nagle; Pequena Czarda by Pedro Iturralde; Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; and Oblivion and Libertango by Astor Piazolla.
The Friends of Chamber Music has been bringing world-class musicians to Bryan-College Station for free concerts since 1996.
