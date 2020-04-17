Jennifer Prochazka began her 20-year career in city government as an intern for College Station while she was attending Texas A&M University. Now, she is an assistant city manager.
As she’s moved up, Prochazka said, her roles have been public-facing, with titles including principle planner, senior planner, economic development manager and most recently planning and development services director. Prochazka took on new duties as assistant city manager in the middle of March, but still holds the title of interim planning and development services director. She said a broader search for a replacement will become a priority after concerns of public and economic health issues related to COVID-19 pass.
Prochazka said she is happy to now be in a multi-departmental leadership role where the community remains the primary audience. She said it’s a position in which she can have a larger impact on strategic initiatives and help influence the growth and development of the city in a different way.
But more than anything, Prochazka said she is looking forward to serving the community.
“I’ve made College Station my home for my career,” Prochazka said. “Something that I’m really passionate about is not just city management or city government. … I’m passionate about College Station. Having the opportunity to continue to help shape the future of College Station but now in a larger role, not only in a planning and zoning and land development type position, is very exciting.”
Prochazka said she believes the new title is one that her career has prepared her well for, since she has experience working with the community and internal organization members on significant initiatives. One of Prochazka’s past work tasks included major involvement in writing and then five years later reviewing the city’s comprehensive plan.
In College Station, there is City Manager Bryan Woods, Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps and Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten. The position Prochazka is moving into is a second assistant city manager role that she said has been vacant for about two years now.
In February, Woods announced that he is preparing for his first deployment as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Since he is leaving in about a month, Woods said filling the second city manager role — which was empty since before he joined the city toward the end of 2018 — became more pressing.
When Woods leaves, Capps will serve as interim city manager, but Woods said he will provide support remotely when needed.
The deputy and assistant city managers are responsible for supporting the city manager and overseeing various departments, Prochazka said. She will essentially help carry out strategic initiatives of the executive leadership team, provide leadership for departments and help tie together information for the city manager.
She is currently being introduced to each department and learning about their larger roles — items Prochazka said she is fairly familiar with thanks to her time in the organization. While the departments that the deputy and assistant city managers oversee may change a bit when Woods leaves, she said her mission to provide leadership will remain the same.
Prochazka said she is looking forward to exploring additional alternative ways for people to engage with local government, largely with public outreach and virtual means. While more digital access has become a necessity due to the pandemic, Prochazka said it was something the city was already exploring and will continue to use in addition to in-person interactions after city functions resume normally.
Woods said he is glad to see Prochazka as an assistant city manager, and that she will focus on expanding citizen engagement.
“We are excited to have [Prochazka] in the city manager's office,” Woods said. “She brings a ton of experience working within the Brazos Valley and the city of College Station. … It’s going to be phenomenal to have her come into the office at such a critical time for the community. … We feel very fortunate to have her in the organization and certainly in this leadership role.”
