In Bryan, College Station and Navasota — among other locations — Brazos Valley residents on Friday commemorated and celebrated Juneteenth, the Texas-based annual celebration of the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States.
Hundreds visited the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan, with people taking advantage of free admission and participating in a morning drive-thru celebration of the holiday, which has long been celebrated in Texas and has drawn increased national attention this year amid the ongoing movement for racial justice.
Linda Harris, a volunteer at the museum, said that 156 people came through in cars for the drive-thru event, with more going inside the museum to look around and learn. Museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry expressed appreciation for the turnout and the community’s high interest in Juneteenth.
“It’s a very healthy thing for our community. Everything is going quite well, everyone is wearing a mask — we couldn’t ask for much more,” Sadberry said.
In the afternoon, the Lincoln Center held a “grab & go” Juneteenth snack event. Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson said a few dozen families came through and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the historical occasion despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the center hosts a series of large-scale celebrations that include music and catered food.
“Right now, Juneteenth means hope. I can only imagine what my ancestors were feeling back in 1865 when they had to wait two years to find out they were free,” Johnson said. “Today, Juneteenth means hope — hope for change, hope for differences, hope for life, hope for new beginnings — hope, and also remembering the past as we prepare for the future.”
Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley, long heavily involved with the museum, said Friday morning that Juneteenth in the Brazos Valley is equal parts a remembrance of somber history and a celebration of family and community.
“It is very important that we embrace June 19.
It is unfortunate that this is part of our history, but nevertheless, it’s history, and so we need to share the stories with our grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Cauley said. “I think it’s beautiful when the community can come together on such an occasion and celebrate.”
K’Erika Green, 21, was among those passing out treats and information at the African American Museum. Green, who works as an intern in Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez’s office, said that she grew up in the area and that Juneteenth always has been part of her life.
“I thought it was so special that even there’s the pandemic going on and the parade got canceled, people still wanted to come out and serve the community. I thought that was special, and so I wanted to be part of it,” Green said.
Green and other participants noted the racial diversity of the museum’s visitors throughout the day.
“Growing up here, [Juneteenth] has definitely gotten a lot more diverse. Seeing the same familiar Black faces, and now there are more people interested in the culture and wanting to further understanding, and just opening up that conversation about everything that’s going on in our society,” Green said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing that people want to understand this culture and what it means.”
Eboni Bailey-Bonaiti, Gabriele Bonaiti and their three daughters — ages 13, 11 and 6 — drove through at both of the Bryan-College Station Juneteenth celebrations. Bailey-Bonaiti said that she is an educator and not a native Texan, so when she moved to Texas in 1992, it took some time for her to learn of Juneteenth and embrace it as she and her family do now.
“We have to be intentional in remembering significant cases, and that’s why we came out here,” Bailey-Bonaiti said.
Juneteenth marks the arrival of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops in Galveston on June 19, 1865. They announced the end of the Civil War, two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House in Virginia and more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
When Granger arrived in Galveston, he issued General Orders No. 3, announcing that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ ”
Jennifer Ross Hasan, a museum board member, checked the temperatures of patrons as they entered the facility and urged them to use hand sanitizer before looking at the museum’s exhibits. She said for many Black families in Texas, family reunions long have been planned around Juneteenth commemorations — and, this year, some of those were canceled due to COVID-19.
Ross Hasan said she was moved by the enthusiasm she witnessed from the multiracial crowd of people in the museum.
“In this diverse crowd, people are saying, ‘I want to know. I want to understand the culture, and I want to see Juneteenth. I want to see the passion and the reason behind the celebration,’ ” Ross Hasan said. “This timeframe is a momentous occasion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.