Experts and officials from the Texas A&M University System will offer insights into the COVID-19 pandemic on a new television series that begins Thursday on KAMU-TV.
The special will air every Thursday at 7 p.m. and will also be available on the A&M System’s YouTube channel.
This week’s episode features Peter Hotez, a Hagler Institute scholar at Texas A&M University and a professor, vaccine researcher and dean at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Future episodes will feature scholars from the Bush School of Government and Public Service, economics experts and the System’s vice chancellor for disaster and emergency services.
