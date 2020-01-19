In advance of the crowded March 3 primary election to replace U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, KBTX-TV is hosting a forum Saturday evening that will feature all 11 Republican candidates and two of three Democratic candidates for the U.S. House District 17 seat.
From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service, KBTX will host back-to-back candidate forums broadcast live simultaneously on KBTX and Waco’s KWTX-TV and streamed on the stations’ websites and social media pages. Democratic candidates will be featured from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, followed immediately by the Republican forum from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The forum will not be open to the public, according to KBTX.
KBTX anchor-reporter Karla Castillo and KWTX anchor-political reporter Tara Mergener will moderate the forum. According to a press release, questions will be formulated with input from the residents of the district.
The 11 Republican candidates who have committed to participate include former Dallas area Congressman Pete Sessions; Waco homebuilder Scott Bland; George W. Hindman of Round Rock, who works in research and development; Ahmad Adnan, an Austin financial adviser; Todd Kent of Bryan, who works in higher education; Marine Corps veteran Trent Sutton; Waco real estate agent Kristen Alamo Rowin; Robinson real estate agent Laurie Godfrey McReynolds; civic activist David Saucedo of Waco; College Station businesswoman and former City Councilmember Elianor Vessali; and Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swan of Waco.
Army veteran Jeff Oppenheim announced last week that he has ended his candidacy for the Republican nomination. His name will remain on the ballot, as the deadline for ballot changes has passed.
Democrats William Foster III of Hearne, a retired business owner, and Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, also have agreed to participate. Democrat David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco declined because of a fundraising commitment, according to KBTX.
“We recognize that there are more choices to make in the race for District 17 than almost any in recent memory, and we want to help every voter in District 17 get the information they need before heading to the polls,” KBTX/KWTX Vice President and General Manager Josh Young said in a release.
The voter registration deadline for participation in the primary elections is Feb. 3. Early voting begins Feb. 18 in advance of the March 3 election date.
Friday was the deadline for questions to be submitted for the forums.
