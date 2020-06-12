Following the crowded March 3 primary election to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, KBTX-TV will air back-to-back forums with the four remaining candidates in the July 14 runoff elections for the U.S. House District 17 seat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening.
Both Republicans — former Dallas-area congressman Pete Sessions and Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swann of Waco — and Democratic candidates Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, and Marine veteran David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco, will participate.
According to a press release, KBTX and Waco’s KWTX-TV will simultaneously air the forums live from the Waco studios of KWTX. The Democratic candidates will speak for 45 minutes at 6:30 p.m., followed immediately by the pair of Republicans.
“Prior to the March primary election, KBTX and KWTX were proud to host a candidate forum featuring all fourteen of the candidates seeking to represent our community in Congress,” KBTX Vice President and General Manager Lori Bruffett said in the press release. “The world has changed so much in just a few short months. We want to help District 17 voters get the information they need before heading back to the polls to decide who will represent their party in November.”
KBTX anchor-reporter Karla Castillo and KWTX anchor/political reporter Tara Mergener will co-moderate the forums. A story on the forums will run in Sunday’s edition of The Eagle.
