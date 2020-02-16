NAVASOTA — Ken Starr, who served as defense counsel for President Donald Trump in the recent U.S. Senate impeachment trial, spoke Saturday at the Grimes County Republican Party’s largest annual fundraising event and rallied attendees to vote in November.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady also was among those who spoke at the event, which drew hundreds to the Grimes County Fairgrounds Expo Center. In addition to voters, politicians from across south and central Texas attended the event, which featured silent and live auctions where attendees could bid on everything from cakes and perfumes to an AR-15 rifle engraved with Donald Trump’s signature.
Brady briefly addressed local issues, including the desire to stop a high-speed rail from running through Grimes County. He spoke of Trump’s recent impeachment trial, calling it unfair and saying it was not rooted in fact. He was, however, positive about Trump’s acquittal on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — by the Senate.
“It was not just a win for this president,” he said, “but for the Constitution.”
In his speech, Brady noted that he recently spoke directly with the president about the impeachment.
“The president called me after we passed the U.S.-Canada-Mexico agreement,” he said. “I led that in the House. ... He called me back here at home just to say ‘thank you,’ and I said, ‘I hope you’re keeping your chin up about the whole impeachment issue.’ And he is. He is tough. But he does worry about his family, his wife and kids. It is hard what he’s going through, but he is tough as nails.”
Brady praised various decisions made by Trump and said he felt encouraged by the president’s approval ratings in recent polls.
Starr took to the stage following Brady and was met with excitement from the audience. In his speech, he stressed that Republicans need to get out and vote in upcoming elections, urging all conservatives to memorize the preamble to the Constitution, using it as a tool to persuade friends and neighbors for more red votes. He emphasized the need to take 31 House of Representative seats back from the Democratic Party.
Starr criticized the Democratic Party in both the House and Senate for voting unanimously for impeaching Trump, noting that the investigation against President Richard Nixon’s was strongly bipartisan, and that President Bill Clinton’s impeachment still drew more than 30 votes to convict from Clinton’s own party.
“Let freedom ring, because we believe in freedom under law,” Starr said, then asking, “Why was there such a rush to impeach, that the House of Representatives took four weeks to get the arguments over to the Senate? When your neighbor says ‘Shame on you Republicans for rallying around the president of the United States,’ you say, ‘Excuse me, let’s talk about the facts. We believe the facts.’ ”
“Article 2 was unconstitutional as an assault on a separation of power in the system,” he continued. “It was utterly disrespectful to the courts because the House never went to court to say, ‘We need to enforce these subpoenas.’ The one time they went, they withdrew their subpoenas. My friends, you cannot be in contempt of the House of Representatives as president of the United States for saying, ‘Let’s go to court, because I think your entire process is illegitimate.’ ”
Starr urged his audience to give the president a landslide win this year, comparable to that of Ronald Reagan.
He also made a plea for the president to only Tweet “walking on the sunny side of the street, just like Ronald Wilson Reagan.”
