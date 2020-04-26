Kenneth Ray “Ken” Beerwinkle died April 16 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his family. In phone interviews Wednesday and Thursday, Beerwinkle’s family members remembered him as a man devoted to his family, church and his beloved Texas A&M University, from which he earned three degrees.
The longtime U.S. Department of Agriculture research engineer was extraordinarily creative and mechanically inclined, according to his daughter, Tammy Reynolds. She said Beerwinkle fixed tractors, weed trimmers and numerous other items.
“One of my uncles would always accuse him of breaking stuff so he could fix it,” Reynolds said with a chuckle. “My dad always fixed everything that was broken. He spoiled all of us because we never bought anything new, since Dad could fix it.”
Tammy’s younger brother, Kenneth Allen Beerwinkle, said that he and his father fixed a 1968 Mustang when he was 15. The younger Beerwinkle said that his father was a great teacher when it came to fixing cars, if a bit impatient.
“We rebuilt the whole car from bottom up, with the engine hanging in the tree,” the younger Beerwinkle said before fondly recalling his dad’s various “junk piles.”
Like his dad, Kenneth — along with numerous other relatives, including Tammy’s daughter, Halley, and her son, Taylor — graduated from A&M, Tammy Reynolds said her father was a big fan of A&M’s football and women’s basketball teams, and she recalled with a laugh memories of “lots of yelling” and cheering.
Halley Reynolds remembered her grandfather as caring and proud and said he presented her Aggie ring to her at Ring Day in 2015. She and her brother spent lots of time outside with their grandfather, she said.
“One summer, we redid a cattle trailer, and there was a summer we took care of a calf. We spent a lot of time fishing, and he would always come up with something for us to do,” Halley said. “He always had a smile on his face, and he was involved in whatever my brother and I were doing.”
Halley is now an agriculture science teacher at Caldwell High School and said her last in-person conversation with her grandfather came in mid-March as she and her students prepared for livestock shows, many of which were canceled due to the coronavirus.
“That was always such a big part of his life, and something that I would always talk to him about,” Halley Reynolds said. “Not being able to see him during all of this has been hard because it just left us not knowing what was going on and what his state truly was.”
Halley Reynolds and other family members lamented the inability to see Beerwinkle in person due to COVID-19-related precautions.
Beerwinkle was the 15th person in Brazos County to die from complications connected to the coronavirus. The Brazos County Health District said April 17 that a county resident in his 80s had passed away due to the virus. Reynolds said her father had lived in The Waterford at College Station assisted living facility, which has been linked to numerous COVID-19 cases and several of the county’s 16 deaths.
Tammy Reynolds said her father moved into the Waterford in October due to dementia and had settled in by January.
“The last time I saw him was on March 13 — he was happy and content — and I never thought that would be the last time that I’d see him,” Tammy said.
After the Waterford locked down, she said, they talked via FaceTime a couple times. The first time, approximately March 20, she said he seemed to be doing well, but had deteriorated by the next call. He was hospitalized April 3, Reynolds said, one day before his 82nd birthday.
“Of course, I couldn’t see him in the hospital,” she said, and praised her father’s care team at Baylor Scott & White. “It was just too much for him.”
“It’s surreal, because you can’t go about any of this in the normal way. You can’t have a funeral service, and my son can’t come just to be here,” Reynolds said. “Nothing [follows] the way we have done things in the past.”
The family held a virtual visitation of sorts, she said, and said that her son was supposed to get married in Nebraska on April 18, but the wedding has been postponed.
“Everyone has been affected profoundly by this — I don’t know a single person who hasn’t been — but there’s just no end to what’s been affected and changed,” Reynolds said.
Beerwinkle was born April 4, 1938 to Ruben and Esther Beerwinkle in Bell County. Reynolds said her father was the oldest of six children and grew up on the family farm. He attended a two-room schoolhouse in the small community of Moffat through eighth grade, she said.
According to Reynolds and to his obituary, Beerwinkle won an agricultural mechanics essay contest and earned a scholarship to attend Texas A&M. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets and graduated as a member of the A&M class of 1960. After graduating, he was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a vehicle-maintenance officer and served on active duty through 1963.
He met the woman who would become his wife, Jean, on a blind double-date, according to his obituary. They married in late 1964 and were married 52 years before her death in August of 2017.
Beerwinkle’s daughter and son said he was a man of deep faith — Tammy said he sang “loud and proud” at church — and a vivid storyteller.
“He always had a story he wanted to share,” the younger Kenneth said of his dad. “He loved getting together with his brothers and sister, and sitting and talking about old times. He always wanted to give the prayer, and he would basically cry every time he did it.
“Family was one of the most important things to him.”
