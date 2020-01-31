Today’s Black History Month Kick-Off, hosted by the Black Student Alliance Council at Texas A&M, is the first of many community events geared toward celebrating African American culture in February.
From 6 to 8 tonight, attendees can watch performances from the Voices of Praise Choir, Fade to Black Dance Ensemble and a live DJ battle, according to BSAC Media Relations Co-Director and A&M sophomore Rachel Garraway. The event will be in Rudder Forum and will include free food and T-shirts giveaways.
The organization will be hosting an event every week throughout February, including the State of The Black Aggie Symposium in Rudder 510 at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 and the group’s first Ebony Ball in MSC Bethancourt D&E at 6 p.m. on Feb. 29. Garraway said the symposium will include a group discussion, and the ball will have a court, similar to a homecoming or prom.
Garraway said that since the organization is relatively small, many students don’t know about it, so she sees the events as a way to not only showcase the importance of black history, but the BSAC as well.
“I hope that people get to see the beauty of black culture and get a taste of what we do and who we are,” she said.
The MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee will have its own share of events, including Soulful Sunday — Too Many Hidden Figures, which program adviser Melany Pearl said will highlight African American women in history. The event will be in MSC 1400 at 4 p.m. Feb. 9.
Then, the BHM ThinkFast Gameshow on Feb. 16 will give students a chance to test their knowledge on Black History Month. Pearl said ThinkFast travels to multiple schools with the same trivia package, but there will be additional questions about black history on A&M’s campus when they visit College Station.
WBAC Membership Development Director and A&M sophomore Matthew B Francis Jr. said he hopes attendees will be able to learn about black history, the Aggie family and the Aggie community at the event.
WBAC is partnering with the MSC Committee for the Awareness of Mexican American Culture for the Afro-Latinx Festival on
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in MSC 2400. Pearl said it will feature a 10-piece Latin band orchestra, dance instructors from across the university and Latin cuisine.
“[It’s important] for Texas A&M to be able to actualize its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and access for all students,” Pearl said. “Really at the base of all of that is getting to know each other. That is what our events really are about. Not just to invite African American or black students, but all students to see the value in learning about history.”
The Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan is offering free admission to all attendees throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.
Two events will mark the month at the Lincoln Recreation Center said supervisor Cheletia Johnson. On Feb. 7, attendees can purchase food catered by K&J Southern Cuisine and listen to live music at the annual Soul Food and Blues Night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Feb. 24, the recreation center will host the Motown Review Production, featuring the Minds of Champions Youth Choir from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“With cultural celebrations, we celebrate it once a month but it should be a continuation,” Johnson said. “We should always remember and celebrate our culture, or we forget the things African American culture has contributed to not only American history but world history.”
For a full list of BHM events on A&M’s campus, visit dms.tamu.edu/bhm. To learn more about events at the Lincoln Recreation Center, visit cstx.gov.
