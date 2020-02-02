Dozens of local children were swept away with a magical experience Saturday where they enjoyed dancing, crafting and playing with princesses — all while helping a good cause.
My Magical Memory’s Princess Valentine’s Day Ball at the Inn at Quarry Ridge allowed children to interact with 12 actresses dressed as princesses that closely resembled those in popular children’s media. Participants could partake in a variety of activities, while adults also had the opportunity to purchase toys on site thanks to a partnership with Learning Express Toys out of College Station. Half of the event’s proceeds from ticket sales will be donated toward Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, according to Sarah McDonald, princess actress and owner of My Magical Memory.
“The ball exists to service the kids of Bryan-College Station, especially those who might not have opportunity to go to Disney World,” said McDonald. “You can bring magic right here to our hometown, which is so special. And, we’re able to give back — that’s an important part of being a princess, to serve others.”
This year marks the third anniversary of the princess ball. The day-long celebration was broken into three identical time slots of 90 minutes each, allowing the 280 attendees — both children and adults — to be divided into smaller groups.
Nathaniel Graves of Bryan watched as his 4-year-old daughter, Bristol Webb, hopped between tables in the ballroom, intent on not missing a thing.
“My daughter is fascinated with all the Disney princesses,” he said. “Her favorites are Tiana from Princess and the Frog, and Moana. ... Today she’s most worried about hugging all the princesses here.”
Graves said he first heard about the ball through Facebook. He said the time spent there Saturday afternoon was a good way to bond with his daughter.
“It’s great to see her happy, for sure,” he said.
Brandi Riley, also of Bryan, brought her daughter, Hadley. The 4-year-old had elected to dress up as her favorite princess, Rapunzel, and was decked head to toe in bright purple and sparkles.
“She is completely princess obsessed in every way,” Riley said. “She wears princess dress-up clothes every day, and she wanted to sleep in her Rapunzel dress last night to be ready for today.”
She said she was so happy to see Hadley sprint across the parking lot to the ballroom when they first arrived at Quarry Ridge.
“I almost cried awhile ago because she was just so excited and happy,” Riley said. “It made my heart swell. She looked like she was about to explode when [Rapunzel’s actress] walked up.”
The event host, My Magical Memory, is a Brazos County-based company providing hired actors and actresses to portray princesses and superheroes for events such as children’s birthday parties. Owner McDonald said that she has worked with kids most of her life and loves interacting with children while portraying a princess.
“It makes me feel like I’m making a difference, and feel like the kids’ joy is also my joy,” she said. “I can spread love and positivity. And when I see parents and grandparents light up too, making it a family event, it makes my heart flutter.”
To learn more about My Magical Memory, visit mymagicalmemory.com.
