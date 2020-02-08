Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Texas 6 in Robertson County, officials said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Tacoma collided head-on shortly before 3 p.m. Friday near Old Bryan Highway. DPS spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan said an initial investigation showed the Jeep was traveling southbound on Texas 6 and failed to slow down for a tractor-trailer that had stopped to make a turn at an intersection. In order to avoid hitting the semi, Morgan said the Jeep veered into the northbound lane, hitting the Toyota pickup head on. The collision caused a fire, and both vehicles’ drivers were killed. Neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.
The road was closed in both directions until almost 7:30 p.m. Friday. According to the Department of Transportation, drivers took detours that involved FM 2818, FM 1687, FM 50 and US 79.
Law enforcement is working to identify the deceased. The driver of the tractor-trailer will not be cited for any wrongdoing, Morgan said.
