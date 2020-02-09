Journalist and writer Kim Ghattas will deliver a talk on her recent book, Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry that Unraveled Culture, Religion and Collective Memory in the Middle East, at Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service in the Hagler Auditorium at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at 6 p.m. Monday.
The book tells the story of the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a conflict born from the 1979 Iranian revolution, according to a Bush School release. Ghattas is from the region and, in her book, “explores the distortion and deployment of religion in a competition that went beyond geopolitics.”
Ghattas is an Emmy-Award-winning journalist and writer who covered the Middle East for 20 years for the BBC and the Financial Times. She also reported on the U.S. State Department and U.S. politics. She currently is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. Her first book, The Secretary, was a New York Times bestseller.
The event is free; registration to attend can be made on the Bush School website.
