A Texas A&M graduate who has worked for the Bryan school district for the past four years was named principal of Stephen F. Austin Middle School on Monday.
Kimberly Giesenschlag has served the last two years as the associate principal of Rudder High School and served as the first assistant principal of the Bryan school district’s Star Academy for middle school students before that.
She replaces Rachel Layton, who was named the new principal at Rudder High School earlier this month.
Giesenschlag, who is from Snook, received a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M University and a Master’s of Education in educational leadership from Texas State University in San Marcos.
She has been married to her husband, RJ Giesenschlag, for 11 years, and they have three sons, Grayson, Zachary and Matthew.
