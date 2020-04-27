Lake Bryan will reopen to the public on Friday, city officials have announced.
The lake will follow guidelines issued for Texas state parks to ensure the safety of employees and visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lake will be open for day use only and no camping will be permitted. Visitors must wear face coverings at all times and 6-foot social distancing is required. Groups of more than five people are not allowed.
The lake has been closed since March 24 in response to a shelter-in-place order.
Annual pass holders will get a five-week extension due to the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.