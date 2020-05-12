Traffic on Villa Maria Road in Bryan will be affected this week as construction crews begin work on medians and turning lanes association with the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park.
Inside lanes of Villa Maria Road between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road will be closed beginning Wednesday.
Beginning Friday, crews will close the inside lanes of Villa Maria Road between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Jaguar Drive.
Motorists should expect delays and are asked to find an alternate route if possible.
The work is expected to last for about two weeks.
