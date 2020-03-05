Former Bryan-College Station Public Library Director Larry Koeninger died in his home Monday.
Koeninger held the position for more than a decade and retired Dec. 13. Throughout his time in the role, Koeninger led the charge for the Larry J. Ringer Library expansion, increased grant funds received by the library system and adopted a strategic plan for the system, according to a city of Bryan press release.
Koeninger spent 43 years in library services with jobs in Texas, Minnesota and Iowa. He held a bachelor’s degree and two masters degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and a doctorate from Texas Tech University.
The welcome reception for new Library Director Bea Saba, which was planned for this week, has been rescheduled to March 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mounce Public Library community room.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Koeninger family during this difficult time,” Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said in a press release.
Services are pending with Hillier Funeral, Cremation and Bereavement Specialists of College Station.
