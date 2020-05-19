Paul and Analese Ryerson, the captains of The Salvation Army in Bryan-College Station, are being transferred, the Salvation Army announced Tuesday.
The Ryersons will serve as the leaders of The Salvation Army in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Their last day in Bryan-College Station will be June 21.
They are being replaced by Tim and Andrea Isreal, who currently serve as the commanders of The Salvation Army in Arlington.
“We know that God has great plans for The Salvation Army here in B-CS and are honored to have been stationed here,” Paul Ryerson said in a statement announcing the move. “While we look forward to what God has in store for us in Lawrenceville, we will deeply miss our friends and community partners here in B-CS.”
