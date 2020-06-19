The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about two women who haven't been seen since last week.
The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 79-year-old Jerri Light Baker and 54-year-old Monica Ann Lee have not been heard from since being seen together in Palestine June 11.
The two may have been traveling in a new 2020 Toyota sport utility vehicle, possibly a RAV4, the Sheriff's Office said.
They are both from the Buffalo area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.
