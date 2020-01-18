A gospel-infused dance party broke out inside the Lincoln Center as about 200 people celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the 36th annual MLK Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration on Friday night.
The Rev. Marie Nutall served as the event’s main speaker, delivering a sermon and dancing in the aisles, literally, following a rousing gospel set by the choir of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where Nutall is the pastor.
“I’m reminded that Dr. King had a dream, and we are yet living that dream,” Nutall said, as musicians played and audience members clapped, undergirding her words. “But just because you’re living the dream doesn’t mean you sit idle and think there’s nothing for you to do. There is still social injustice. Things are not yet equal, and everybody is not respected.”
Lincoln Center staff members presented several community leaders with awards as part of the annual gathering.
Recently retired Lt. Craig Anderson received the Lillian Jean Clark Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award. Anderson received a standing ovation from the audience in recognition of his service within the College Station Police Department for 31 years. Anderson, who retired from the police department last fall, is the pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan.
Following the event, Anderson said of the award, “I can’t think of a better honor.”
“Back then, Dr. King and others realized the inequality that was taking place in our nation and fought and sacrificed so that we might enjoy what we have today — and if we forget, we could wind up back in that same situation,” Anderson said. “This event means so much because if we’re not careful, we’ll forget about the sacrifices that were made.”
Attendees also enjoyed Lincoln Recreation Center‘s all-youth Mind of Champions Choir, who brought the crowd to its feet with a medley of gospel praise songs under the vigorous direction of the Rev. Kevin Haliburton.
K&J Southern Cuisine proved dinner plates for attendees to enjoy. Following the dinner portion of the event, emcee Jackie Thornton began the formal program with energetic renditions of some of King’s most famous quotes, and closed by singing Hezekiah Walker’s I Need You To Survive.
In welcoming remarks on behalf of the city, College Station’s director of Parks and Recreation, David Schmitz, praised Cheletia Johnson, the center’s supervisor, and the Lincoln Center’s staff.
Johnson said after the celebration that the mood in the Lincoln Center on Friday night was one of “solidarity and togetherness.”
“It was high energy and set your soul on fire,” she said of the gathering.
The Rev. Max Toliver, representing the local chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, said Martin Luther King Jr. Day, coming Monday, is “about more than getting the day off from work.”
“It is more than about barbecuing and spending time with family. It is about reflecting and appreciating the sacrifice that Dr. King and other social justice heroes made so that we can have the opportunities we have today,” Toliver said during the event’s formal program.
The Rev. Eleanor Colvin, pastor of First United Methodist Church in College Station, was one of the Keeping the Dream Alive Award recipients. After the ceremony, Colvin took photos holding her award with members of her congregation. She said it was an honor to be recognized for her work in the Bryan-College Station community.
“One of the things that we agree to as Methodist pastors is to serve wherever the bishop appoints you,” said Colvin, who has been at her church in College Station since 2016. “You’re not just appointed to a church — you’re appointed to a community. With that in mind, I know I am here to serve First Methodist, and here to serve Bryan-College Station.”
Rusty Warncke, a project manager within the College Station Parks and Recreation department, and a maintenance crew within the Parks and Recreation department also received the Keeping the Dream Alive Award.
Other speakers included the Rev. Dan De Leon, who serves as the senior pastor at Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ.
Local MLK weekend celebrations continue today, with the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosting the MLK Soul Food Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center in Bryan.
On Monday, hundreds are expected to gather at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan to walk, march, sing and glide along the 2.6-mile route west to Kemp Elementary School for the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Walk. The walk begins at 10 a.m.
“Don’t make it a day off — make it a day on, and come march with us,” Johnson said at the end of Friday’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.