An actor raised in College Station who has appeared in various stage, television and film productions will be taking on a new role on the TV show Tommy, set to premiere on CBS tonight at 9 p.m.
Thomas Sadoski stars beside Edie Falco, who plays Abigail “Tommy” Thomas on the show. Tommy follows a former high-ranking New York Police Department officer who becomes the first female chief of police for the city of Los Angeles. Film credits for Sadoski include The Newsroom, Life in Pieces, John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2.
Sadoski was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in College Station, where he graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. He attended the University of North Texas and graduated from Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York in 1998. He is married to actress Amanda Seyfried, known for her roles in Mean Girls, Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.
