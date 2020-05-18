Just as students had to adjust to at-home learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so too have local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with remote meetings and activities.
During a recent “camp-in” event for Boy Scouts, Thomas Scotti set up a tent on his family’s trampoline and sat inside it for hours while playing games and talking with a friend via Zoom, according to his father, Chris Scotti, who serves as chair of the Boy Scouts Arrowmoon District.
“It was just a cool experience, very different, but I could see that as being the kind of thing that he talks about to his own kids some day,” Chris Scotti said. “It’s just a neat experience. It’s adding a different dimension, a different kind of worldview to what we normally would be able to expose these kids to.”
Hannah Bruno, communications manager for Girl Scouts of Central Texas, said organizations have to be creative and innovative in continuing programming. The Girl Scouts began a Girl Scouting at Home experience, in which national challenges and programs can be customized for local Scouts. The programming is centered around the four pillars of Girl Scouts: entrepreneurship, outdoors, STEM and life skills, she said.
A current Girl Scouts engineering activity focuses on creating a solar car that Scouts will race in person — or virtually — in August. The challenge helps the participants learn about sustainability and transportation, while using problem-solving skills, Bruno said.
“It allows them to actually experiment with it and try it, and think about it in a deep way, and then actually do something with that knowledge,” she said.
The Boy Scouts also have national and international virtual events. Scotti said a virtual jamboree hosted in Europe allowed Scouts to have a virtual campfire experience with others around the world. Adventurer Bear Grylls and an astronaut took part in a weekend event through Facebook Live.
“It doesn’t replace the interaction that we used to have with each other, but it still lets them continue working on their achievements and work towards their various merit badges and awards that they can get,” Scotti said.
The experience of living through the pandemic, Scotti said, will give Boy Scouts a new perspective on their world and health.
“They are learning about the impact of their actions beyond their immediate surroundings,” he said, noting it gives them a chance to understand more about how germs move and how the virus can spread.
Bruno said she hopes this experience has shown people how important it is for girls to connect to their peers.
“One of our mottoes is, ‘Be a sister to every Girl Scout,’” she said. “That means connecting with girls all over the world. But now they’re really actually able to put that into practice.”
