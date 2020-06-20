1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Fourth of July “Drive-In Fireworks” at the RELLIS Campus will be July 4, beginning at 9 p.m., with the parking lot opening at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. For more information, visit rellis.tamus.edu/media.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring fresh produce and microgreens, locally grown meats, eggs, honey, fresh cut flowers, garden and potted plants, baked and prepared foods, jams, jellies, pickles, soaps, artisan items and more. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market.
Elizabeth Kahura, African Storyteller, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. A virtual performance at www.bcslibrary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Free yoga class at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
