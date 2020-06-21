1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 4th of July “Drive-In Fireworks” at RELLIS Campus will be July 4 beginning at 9 p.m. with the parking lot opening at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. For more information, visit rellis.tamus.edu/media/.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Second annual Classics at the Courthouse, noon, Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson. Show entries for vehicles 20 years or older can be made upon arrival for $20. Prizes in multiple categories. Food trucks and entertainment on site. Free.Cars, Coffee and Donuts, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Whitehall Cafe, 2241 F.M. 2988.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Healthy You To-Go Bags, ages 5 to 8. 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Get a grab bag of fun, easy recipes you can make with your family. Also included are healthy eating games and activities. Pick up a bag at the children’s desk. bcslibrary.org/events/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles, and more.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will start at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub.
