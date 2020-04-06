Easter this year won’t include full chapels on Sunday or crowded egg hunts, but local church leaders are working to provide opportunities for their congregations to enjoy the holiday and traditions while maintaining limits on public gatherings.
First Baptist Bryan will stream its services online at their normal times on Easter Sunday, and as much as possible, the services will reflect a normal Easter service, said Aaron Walling, the church’s communications director, in an email.
The church is also offering Easter packages for children. Each package will contain a dozen pre-stuffed Easter eggs, sidewalk chalk and a scavenger hunt print-out. The packages will be available for drive-thru pickup on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on Cambridge Drive in Bryan.
“The shelter-in-place order required us to cancel our annual Operation Easter event; however, we still want to bless our community” Walling said.
On Monday through Wednesday at noon, the church is also hosting virtual Holy Week luncheons on Facebook, featuring Joel Gregory of the George W. Truett Theological Seminary.
Also in preparation for Easter, Christ United Methodist Church in College Station provided members instructions last week on how to make palm branches. Church leaders asked them to take a video of their children waving the branches, so that they could make a video compilation that was shown during the online Palm Sunday church service.
The church has also provided an Easter Week devotional guide that includes making “Resurrection Eggs” and incorporates messages and activities that review the Easter story each day of the week before Easter.
“I think it causes us, maybe, to really focus on the reason for Easter,” Christ United Methodist church member Katherine Kleemann said Sunday while getting her family ready to watch Palm Sunday services online. “If you only focus on all the other events, like Easter egg hunts, kids might not remember that the main focus of Easter is about Jesus.”
The Rev. Jerry House, lead pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, said the church is trying to make online Easter services as special as possible. Church leaders have created a video of different ways people in the congregation have helped others in recent weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how the resurrection has impacted their lives while a shelter-in-place order is in effect.
“That’s what we are trying to do — trying to connect people,” House said. “We are making yard signs for as many members of our congregation who want to place in their yards that say, ‘We are celebrating Easter.’ We are really trying to think of different ways to make that day special at home.”
Many area churches will be livestreaming Easter week services.
At Friends Congregational Church in College Station, that includes an Easter Sunday service broadcast from the sanctuary. The church’s other services include Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday will include Communion, hand and foot washing and the stripping of the sanctuary. Good Friday will include music; Scripture readings remembering the betrayal, trial and crucifixion and death of Christ; and the extinguishing of candles.
On Easter morning, at 11 a.m., Friends Congregational Church’s streaming service will include singing that members are encouraged to do at home, a children’s message, interactive prayers, special music from a quartet and a sermon. All the services are conducted by a limited number of people who will be practicing social distancing and stay six feet from each other, said the Rev. Dan De Leon, the church’s senior pastor.
Though the lack of egg hunts and gatherings has caused a few tears for the young Kleemann girls, Justin Kleemann said Easter won’t be that different because “it’s celebrating the same thing.”
“Maybe this is a time for people to get back to the basics and what matters,” Justin Kleemann said. “A lot of times, the main focus of what we are celebrating is lost in the Easter baskets ... so for me, that’s a positive. Let’s refocus on what we are really here to celebrate.”
