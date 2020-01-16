The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley announced Thursday afternoon it received a $2 million donation from Donald Adam, chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank, and his wife, Donna Adam. The donation supports the nonprofit’s $5 million capital campaign to build a new facility, which will replace the existing clubhouse originally built in the 1960s.
“This generous gift from the Adam family solidified our plans to move forward on the new facility and confirmed our ability to break ground in 2020, which is our 61st year of continuous operation,” said Tiffany Parker, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, in a statement sent to local media outlets Thursday. “This will be truly life-changing for the kids we serve. It will help us reach more kids in the neighborhoods that need us most, making a greater impact in our community.”
The club in Brazos Valley opened in 1959, and today serves more than 1,500 youth annually. The capital campaign currently underway will fund a new facility on a six-acre tract of land at the corner of Cedar St. and Beck St. in Bryan.
In a release, the Boys & Girls Club said that the donation secures naming rights for its forthcoming facility at 1910 Beck St. in Bryan. The facility will be known as the Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. With the name, the release stated, Donald and Donna Adam honor the late Louis M. Newman, Jr., and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Newman, who were their mentors and close friends.
“In 1962, when I returned to Bryan-College Station after serving in the military, one of the first businessmen that I met was the founder of Newman Printing Company, Louis M. Newman Jr.,” said Adam. “It was with great surprise that we were befriended by this leading businessman and his wife, who treated us with as much kindness as if we had been members of the community our entire lives.”
According to the release, the new facility will include upgrades in security and technology, and allow the club to serve “three times more youth daily.”
“The new Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is going to transform everything we do and take everything to the next level for years to come. We are thankful for the support from the community and donors like Mr. and Mrs. Adam,” Parker said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.