With businesses and restaurants in Brazos County beginning to open in measured ways, local officials expressed caution regarding the spread of COVID-19 at the Brazos County Health District’s press conference Monday.
“Let’s be clear, the virus is still here,” Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said. “It has not left, so we have to remember that as we approach businesses, as we go into facilities, that we continue to practice all of the fundamentals that we’ve been talking about over the last seven weeks.”
Those fundamentals include people washing their hands or using hand sanitizer before and after entering a business, covering their coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching their faces and wearing face masks in public.
“What’s happening is that we have mitigated its transmission,” Sullivan said. Continuing into the summer and fall, he said, the possibility of continued spread remains.
As of Monday, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is 209, one more than Sunday’s amount. In total, 3,812 tests have been performed.
Of those 209 cases, 78 are active, according to the health department. Three patients were hospitalized Monday, one less than Sunday’s total, as one was discharged. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 16.
Sullivan noted Monday that since April 26, 82% of the county’s new COVID-19 cases are Hispanic, with about 40% of those coming from familial clusters. The demographic breakdown of total cases Monday was 50.7% white, 35.9% Hispanic or Latino and 12% African American.
Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered remains 115. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney encouraged people to be vigilant in wearing a face mask when going out in public. He said that during a trip to a grocery store over the weekend he observed 50 people and counted 28 wearing masks.
“Wear them. Be safe. Not just for yourself, but also for those around you,” he said. He asked people to think about if they want to be the person who brings the virus home, and infects family and friends who have been healthy for the past seven weeks.
Mooney said he was encouraged to see the three restaurants he frequented over the weekend practicing safety protocols: wearing masks and gloves and using disposable items, including menus.
While some restaurants reported that opening at 25% capacity was not viable, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said it is up to the community to get to the next stage, when more restaurants and businesses will be able to open.
“It’s so tempting to say, ‘I want to go back to normal,’” Sullivan said. “It’s so tempting to go back to our lives pre-COVID-19. I get it. We’re all in that boat, but we have to remember that virus is here. It didn’t leave.”
Patients who have fully recovered are being asked by the health department to donate plasma, because the antibodies are being evaluated as treatment of the virus.
Sullivan said a mobile COVID-19 testing site operated by the state will be set up at the Brazos County Expo Center on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free tests are available by appointment only and are limited to 120 people. Of those who register, priority testing will be given to those with symptoms, health-care workers, first responders, those over the age of 65 and those with contact to a positive case. It is not limited to Brazos County residents. Registration for the test will be available beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Washington County reported 150 cases on Monday, according to its Joint Information Center, which is unchanged since April 30. One additional death was reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 21. A total of 28 people have recovered.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, Grimes County remained at 22 cases, Milam County remained at 18 with seven of those active, Burleson County remained at 14, Leon County remained at six cases and Robertson County stayed at four.
Madison County remained at one case and remains under curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. County offices reopened Monday. State testing will be available in the county on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.
Alex Miller contributed to this story.
