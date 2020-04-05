A group of Texas A&M Mays Business School students and area business leaders are working together to provide information, guidance and support for small businesses in the Brazos Valley as they navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group, officially named the COVID-19 Small Business Info Central and Task Force, came together in recent weeks as it became clear that most industries would be drastically impacted by the coronavirus.
In a Friday interview conducted using Zoom, two students — task force team leader Aabid Razvi and outreach director Justyn Tedder — and Jose Quintana, president of AdventGX, said that the task force is offering one-on-one guidance and other free resources to local business owners and operators.
“We want to listen and document what these business owners are going through,” Razvi said. “Another big issue is that a lot of small business owners aren’t familiar with a lot of the resources that are out there.”
One way the task force is helping small businesses is by assisting owners in understanding various federal programs being made available under the CARES Act. Razvi said the task force is gathering and presenting information to small business leaders in a digestible format.
Razvi and Tedder noted the emotional toll on small business operators amid the pandemic-related uncertainty and economic hardship.
“The community really has a need right now, and you realize once everything is gone just how much we rely on small businesses,” Razvi said. “For all of those services to suddenly disappear — we wanted to do something to give back to the community that helps make Aggieland what it is.”
Razvi said that the business students involved are also glad to learn from industry leaders such as Quintana and other members of the task force’s advisory board.
“We want to help them stop the bleeding and recognize what are the possible next steps,” Quintana said of the task force’s aims. “Our goal is to get current and accurate information into the hands of small businesses, and support them through the process of making critical business decisions. The important thing is that we can come together as a community and walk through this crisis, emerging stronger than ever.”
To learn more or contact the task force, visit https://iu.adventgx.com/coronavirus-bcs-small-business-info-central/.
