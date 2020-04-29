In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, birthday celebrations are a little different: No big gatherings, no hugs from friends and family, no blowing out candles on a cake that will be shared with loved ones.
When it’s time to celebrate some noteworthy birthdays, a party may look a little different but it still can bring a smile to participants — even when everyone is social distancing.
Edward Hull, who turned 101 on Monday, and Richard Smith, who turned 102 on April 7, celebrated at a joint party Tuesday, waving to a parade of guests who passed by at a safe distance. The World War II veterans — Hull served in the Army Air Forces and Smith served in the Army — live at the Bluebonnet Place assisted living center in College Station.
Usually the men’s families would be allowed to visit and their friends and neighbors within the retirement community could gather to eat cake and socialize. While Hull and Smith will still enjoy a birthday cake, they won’t be able to see their family or friends this week, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced nursing home residents into isolation. As a result, the staff of Bluebonnet Place, in conjunction with the nonprofit Wreaths Across America, gave the men a birthday procession.
Before the parade, Standards Home Health representatives Jeff Garcia and Brandi Hernandez lined their vehicles up along Victoria Avenue on Tuesday. Garcia and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter, Jaida, had created a hand-drawn poster wishing the former service members happy birthday, which was taped to the hood of the car. Garcia and Hernandez work with seniors such as Smith and Hull regularly, and they wanted to take time to reach out to the veterans.
“I think the seniors really appreciate it,” Garcia said. “It warms their heart to know we haven’t forgotten about them.”
Once the parade started, vehicles adorned with balloons, streamers and American flags made their way past the facility Tuesday. The men’s family and friends, as well as some strangers, leaned out car windows and waved to the duo, who were seated outside. Many participants had taken the time to create handmade signs with the men’s names, or to write on their cars with colorful car chalk. Smith and Hull smiled and held welcoming paper signs of their own. Hull wore his military dress uniform for the occasion.
“[Isolation] has been difficult for the residents,” said Carla Watson, Bluebonnet Place’s community relations manager. “We are their support. We become their best friends, their support and their therapists. Anything we can do to bring smiles to their faces is good.”
Rita Anglin, life enrichment coordinator at Bluebonnet Place, said she had helped the men get ready for the parade, which was a surprise for them. The veterans were elated when they found out what was happening. While Hull has been able to fill time with reading and watching shows about World War II history, Anglin said Smith, formerly a pilot, has missed his regular trips out of the retirement home with his son. During these times he would have the chance to fix airplanes at Navasota’s municipal airport.
“The turnout was awesome, and this really made their day,” she said. “It got the life back for them. They were so excited. I can’t even explain how happy they were to see their family [drive by] and the outside world.”
