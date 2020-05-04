As concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic rise, representatives with the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging say they are ready to help long-term care residents, their families and facility staff members.
The agency’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for residents’ rights such as dependable care and “an environment that promotes the residents’ dignity, self-determination, and communication.” Ombudsmen are responsible for addressing complaints from nursing and assisted living facility residents or their families, and can help people understand the changing COVID-19 situation. The services are free and confidential.
Shazia Sultan said the program’s two staff members and 13 volunteers typically visit nursing and long-term care facilities in person, but switched to telephone, email and video calls March 14 to avoid potentially spreading the virus in the facilities. She said the change is likely part of why there has been a drop in the number of reported complaints. She said complaints since March have focused on new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19, infection control and care provided by outside professionals.
“Residents should know that I miss them and I’m working for them, even while I am away,” Sultan said. “Their life experience is an asset. They know how to cope with change, and I ask that they hold on, reach out to me and others you trust, and we are just a phone call away.”
Sultan said that in a local facility that has a COVID-19 outbreak, she’s heard concerns about the “number of staff, PPE for staff, and spread of the virus within some facilities.”
In recent weeks, two Brazos Valley institutions have been found to be the source of outbreaks.
As of last week, 32 of the 47 residents at the Waterford of College Station had tested positive for COVID-19, a public relations firm hired by the company that owns the assisted living facility confirmed.
A rapid response team with the Texas Division of Emergency Management was deployed to Brenham on April 24 at state Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst’s request. Kolkhorst expressed concern that more than half of Washington County’s then 113 coronavirus cases were from the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Sultan said testing, personal protective equipment and resident loneliness are her greatest concerns right now.
She said facilities should allow people to socialize and go outside, even though it must be at a distance. Additionally, facilities should be ensuring that phone and video calls and other personalized activities are happening.
Sultan said it is important for testing to be widely available for staff and residents when there is an outbreak in a facility.
“All should be tested in the building so staff and residents are properly isolated and cared for,” Sultan said in an email interview. “Every nursing and assisted living facility should have the PPE it needs to protect residents and the staff who care for them. We need to keep staff healthy with PPE so they can continue to care for residents.”
To receive assistance, call 1-800-252-2412 or email Shazia.Sultan@bvcog.org. Sultan said the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is in need of volunteers, so people can contact her for application and training information. To learn more, visit bvcog.org/Programs/Area-Agency-on-Aging/Ombudsman-Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.