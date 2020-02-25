Longtime Bryan-College Station orthodontist Tom B. King died Wednesday at age 93. King, a World War II Navy veteran, is being remembered in the community this week as a civically engaged Brazos Valley resident, as a longtime Rotarian and as a devoted Christian.
Dozens of King’s family members and friends gathered Monday afternoon at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home to mourn and celebrate his life. Among those in attendance were former Bryan Mayor Jay Don Watson and his wife, Diana, both of whom described King as “special in every sense of the word.”
“He was an incredible Christian man and an incredible orthodontist who was loved by everybody who ever met him — and we appreciated all that he did for this community and for our church,” Diana Watson said.
Thomas Bailey King Jr. was born to Thomas Bailey King Sr. and Fay Wilcher King in Lancaster on May 22, 1926. He grew up in Waxahachie and joined the U.S. Navy upon graduating from high school in 1943. King served in the Navy medical corps from 1944 to 1945.
King graduated from Baylor University in 1948 and Baylor Dental School in 1951. That same year, at age 25, he received a phone call from his first cousin, Bryan dentist Howard Ritchey. According to John Woodell, a longtime neighbor and friend of King, Ritchey invited King to join his dental practice in Bryan. King practiced dentistry for a few years, Woodell said, and then left Bryan for two years to receive training in St. Louis to become an orthodontist.
King married a Dallas teacher named Evelyn Balcar in 1952; they were married nearly 50 years until her death in 2002. King and Evelyn moved to St. Louis in 1957 and returned to Bryan in 1959, when King opened his orthodontist practice.
Robert White, a retired dentist, said Monday afternoon that King “was a consummate professional.”
“He was an icon for the younger dentists who would come into town. It was always a privilege to work with him and to refer patients to him,” White said.
Teresa Fuqua worked as a lab technician with King for 16 years. She said King was patient, kind, and appreciative of humor. She said that King, as an orthodontist, worked to help people in a variety of financial situations. Fuqua also said people have remembered him in recent days on social media platforms as a role model.
“He was a mentor for a lot of people that I know. I’ve seen on Facebook that people are mentioning him as a great mentor, and he truly was,” Fuqua said, noting that King taught at the University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston for approximately 30 years.
Among numerous civic roles, King was a founding donor and volunteer at the George H.W. Bush Library and a longtime supporter and donor of the local Habitat for Humanity organization. King was part of the Bryan Rotary Club for more than 60 years.
King served on the city of Bryan library board in the late 1960s and early 1970s and assisted in the building of a new Bryan Public Library in Downtown Bryan, which today is the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.
King was a 2019 recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Service, and from 1975 to 1984, King served as a board member for the Bryan school district.
Numerous attendees at Monday visitation described King as a man of deep Christian faith. Lisa Nelson attended church with King at First Baptist Church of Bryan, and said Monday that King, in his role as deacon, made home visits until the close of his life.
“The way I describe him is that he was a gentle giant. I say that because he was always working behind the scenes with a servant’s heart,” she said. “He and Evelyn were instrumental in my family’s life. They were role models for us.”
John Bond of B&B Electric said he was a patient of King’s as a child, and they grew to become good friends.
“I don’t know how he would do it, but he would always remember everybody,” Bond said. “He was honest and sincere. He was a super, super person. It was an honor to know him.”
King is survived by his son Charles, Charles’ wife, Kathy, and their children, Joshua, Brandon and Kyle; his son, David, and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Javier, Josh and Jacqueline; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Bryan; a reception will follow. The burial will be at 2 p.m. at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan.
