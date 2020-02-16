Bryan Police Department Sgt. Jason James and Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky are vying for the Republican nomination to replace longtime Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.
The candidates have crisscrossed the county in recent months, appearing at numerous forums and engaging residents at events such as last month’s MLK Freedom Walk in Bryan.
In separate interviews with The Eagle, Dicky and James articulated their visions and hopes for the job should they win the primary and the subsequent general election.
James, a 2014 Jefferson Award for Public Service recipient, said that his lengthy history of various kinds of community engagement is something he plans to build on if elected. James said he’d like to expand community engagement strategies as sheriff to help reduce crime and build public trust. School safety, mental health support for the community and for first responders and rehabilitation of inmates are priorities for him.
Dicky, who has been Brazos County’s jail administrator since 1997, began working as a jail officer in 1986. He is a nationally recognized leader in his field and has served as president of both the American Jail Association and the Texas Jail Association. Dicky’s top stated priorities include mental health services for those in the justice system, and helping people who have committed crimes — if they are so motivated — gain skills to improve their lives.
Kirk told The Eagle in July that he would not seek re-election after serving six four-year terms as sheriff. The Republican primary winner will face Democratic candidate Patrick Logan, a detention officer with the county sheriff’s office.
Wayne Dicky
Dicky, 54, contends that he is the right choice for voters due to his experience as administrator of the county jail. Kirk endorsed Dicky’s run for sheriff; Dicky, alongside Kirk, advocated for and then oversaw a $55 million jail expansion. In an ad for Dicky’s campaign, Kirk expanded on the reasons for his endorsement.
“The sheriff’s office operates with about 265 paid staff and a budget of $23 million dollars. Over 60% of that is used for the jail operations — and Wayne has headed up the jail operations since I took office as the sheriff in 1997,” Kirk said in the video.
Dicky earned the Jerry Baggs Leadership Award from the Texas Jail Association in 2010. He said that during his tenure, corrections professionals and other law enforcement personnel from across the country have come to Brazos County to observe and learn from local practices
Dicky has made reducing the stigma around mental health care one of the hallmarks of his campaign. Dicky has said that perhaps 40% of those in the Brazos County jail have, or have had, some kind of mental health diagnosis.
“When I say reduce the stigma, of course we need to do it community-wide, but also internally, the organizational culture needs to be that we say ‘Hey, this person is behaving inappropriately, but there’s obviously something wrong,’” Dicky said.
Dicky noted that mental health professionals from MHMR and graduate students from Texas A&M have a presence in the jail. He said he wants to build on existing programs such as the Facilities Maintenance Program, which helps inmates gain skills to grow their employment prospects. He wants to oversee a sheriff’s office that helps motivated individuals obtain skills to improve their lives.
Additionally, he co-created and developed the county’s Crisis Intervention Team, a unit tasked with responding in situations that an individual is believed to be in the midst of a mental health crisis. Dicky also helped implement a cognitive behavior program called Decision Points.
“Innovation, to me, is about building long-term solutions to evolving problems — whether it’s technology or realigning resources,” he said.
Dicky and his wife, Vicki, have three adult children and two grandchildren. He was born in Bryan.
Dicky also reflected on the area’s recent growth, and said such growth can bring both opportunities and challenges.
“What I’m concerned about is that we’ll see an increase in homelessness and an increase in human trafficking, and one of the potential solutions I’ve talked about is a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council,” He said.
Dicky explained further that such a council would gather stakeholders — law enforcement personnel, lawyers, nonprofit leaders and others — for an ongoing series of conversations and subsequent action steps to address a variety of challenges brought on by area growth.
“The sheriff determines the culture of the organization and needs to project a vision to the employees and the community,” Dicky said. “This is home for me, and I want it to be a good place.”
Jason James
James, 44, said his personal mission statement is to make a difference — professionally, personally and with community involvement. James, who works currently as the BPD sergeant leading the neighborhood enforcement team, said he came to the Bryan Police Department in the late 1990s. At a previous campaign event, he said that observing, and being part of, the local community’s response to the Nov. 18, 1999, Bonfire collapse made him want to make the Brazos Valley his long-term home.
He has served in a variety of roles at the BPD, including as a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, K-9 officer and as the public information officer.
Along with colleagues, James helped bring the Coffee with a Cop program to Bryan, which he said helps law enforcement and community members get to know each other. He said he’d like to expand such community engagement strategies as sheriff to help reduce crime and build public trust.
“What I want to do is bring that togetherness,” James said. “I want the sheriff’s office to be prominent — to ask how we can help the county as a whole. [Engagement] gives you a stake-hold in the community.
“I’ve seen the difference on the police officer side of being there, of people seeing law enforcement at candlelight vigils, seeing us being involved. We’re not just there to arrest folks,” James continued. “Our job is to fight crime and prevent crime, and we’re good at that. We want to use all the techniques we can to do that — but it’s also about talking about things and being at the forefront. If the community sees us out there and if they know who we are, we can build that trust.”
James has received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, and from Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson.
“Jason James is a true public servant,” Anderson said in a recent social media post. “Not just as a police officer, but as a caring and concerned citizen, donating countless hours of his own time to organizations and activities that make this community a better place to live.”
“Jason and his family are committed to making a difference in our community and that is evident in their daily lives,” Flores wrote.
James and his wife, Mandie, have two sons, ages 5 and 8.
James articulated a passion for Special Olympics and Down syndrome-related volunteer work; he has served as a board member with the Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley, and with the Special Olympics Torch Run.
Regarding his leadership style, he said those whom he has supervised refer to him as a leader who trusts them to do their job and as someone who communicates well.
Mental health is one of James’ top campaign priorities. He said he plans to work with local mental health experts, area hospitals and others to meet his goal, which is “to address these issues before they become the responsibility of the jail system.” He also said he also wants to support first responders as various mental health needs arise.
To learn more about Jason James, go to www.jasonjamesforsheriff.com/.
For more information about Wayne Dicky, visit www.waynedickyforsheriff.com/.
Additionally, both men have active Facebook campaign pages: “Jason James for Sheriff” and “Wayne Dicky for Sheriff.”
Early voting begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28. On March 3, voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To view all polling places and see sample ballots, visit brazosvotes.com.
