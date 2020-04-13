Madison County Judge Tony Leago has issued a curfew from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day, effective tonight until further notice, according to a Facebook post by the Madison County Office of Emergency Management.

Individuals are required to remain on personal property and avoid traveling on public roads and highways during the curfew. Individuals coming and going from work, helping with emergency operations or traveling through Madison County are exempt from the curfew.

Violators of the order are subject to a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in the Madison County jail.

The county had one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, according to data reported to the Texas

There is currently one COVID-19 case in Madison County. Officials announced Wednesday that a 40- to 50-year-old woman had tested positive and was self-quarantined at her home. No other information about the case was released.

On Monday, Madison County commissioners extended the county's public health emergency declaration through May 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.