Members of the Madisonville Police Department are asking for prayers for the family of Sgt. Hector Camarillo, who died unexpectedly Sunday.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Camarillo died at his College Station home. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. He was 47.
Camarillo was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2018 after helping save a Madisonville resident’s life the year before.
In 2013, he received the Star of Texas Award from then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry. The award was created to honor first responders who have exhibited extraordinary service to the state.
Camarillo was seriously injured in 2010 while working as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when his patrol car was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.
