The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Chapter is accepting applications for volunteers and will hold volunteer training in Bryan on Thursday.
The training will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Those interested must apply online, undergo a background check and download and complete paperwork. Volunteers will donate two $25 gift cards at the meeting.
Make-A-Wish focuses on granting impactful experiences to children ages 2-18 with critical illnesses.
Among the needs for volunteers to take on are development and fundraising, said coordinator Stephanie Payton.
“This would involve going to different events as needed, representing Make-A-Wish and just being our face,” Payton said.
Volunteers can also assist as “wish granters,” who meet with family members of Make-A-Wish beneficiaries in the area as they start their journey with the organization.
“I would say we help pretty frequently, on a regular basis,” Payton said. “We have on average one to two children each month who need volunteers in your area, and we have maybe seven to eight people [in Brazos County] right now.”
Payton noted that Make-A-Wish benefits from help offered by Texas A&M students. The foundation is a designated philanthropy of the A&M chapter of the Chi Omega sorority.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Make-A-Wish can find more information at texgulf.wish.org/ways-to-help/volunteering.
