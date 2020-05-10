After the coronavirus pandemic forced students out of the classroom, Wellborn Middle School turned to social media to make lemonade out of the proverbial lemons dealt by COVID-19.
The Making Lemonade series, hosted on Instagram by Principal Julia Mishler, began last month as a way to brighten the students’ spirits and give them another way to connect with classmates and teachers.
While it is not the same, she said, continuing to develop those relationships brings a sense of normalcy to an unprecedented situation.
“We can find that unifying thread that makes us remember who we are as Wellborn Warhawks and what we stand for,” she said.
Mishler said she was at the school answering people’s questions when the break was first extended and could hear the sadness in people’s voices about not being able to return to school.
“Our school is not the kind of family to say like, ‘We’re just going to be OK with that,’ ” she said, noting they turned to the phrase “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
“So that’s kind of where the idea was born of, how can we take the circumstance that we’ve been dealt and make the best of it and still maintain the connections with our kids and their families and our community,” she said. “Even though we can’t be in the same building together, we can still share that same culture of support and belonging and just the connected feeling of what it means to be part of our school.”
Since starting, the series has featured guests from CSISD campuses and members of the community. Rep. Bill Flores took part in one episode, and Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez and Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale are scheduled to take part in the series as well.
Stephen Alexander, an eighth grade history teacher at Wellborn Middle School, said he sees the series as a way to set an example for the students of how to respond to a difficult situation.
“As teachers and parents, we know that our kids are watching us all the time,” he said. “As a parent, you see it; you see your kids parrot back what they hear from you. … As teachers and educators, we’re really aware that we’re always modeling, even if we don’t really think about it. We’re modeling the behavior we want our kids to have.”
As the students see the Making Lemonade series continue, he said, he hopes they learn to make the most of the given situation and circumstances.
“Life brings unexpected turns,” he said. “Life brings difficulty. Life brings great opportunities. Life brings great celebrations. And how we respond to those is what makes them meaningful and powerful, and so responding to difficulty by working hard to stay connected when we’re apart.”
Jessica Norton, who teaches art at the school, said she hopes the students see that their teachers still care for them, even if they are not physically with them now.
“We will be here no matter what’s going on. We’re that consistency,” she said.
During a typical school year, Wellborn Middle School Assistant Principal Jeremy Stewart said, students spend more waking time at school than anywhere else and noted the memories he still has from when he was in middle school and the people who impacted him.
“This lemonade series is more than just filling our cups, but I hope that it really creates a space for our kids to find connection with their school,” he said. “… We want to continue to create that memorable experience even though we’re not face to face.”
The Making Lemonade series takes place on the Wellborn Middle School Instagram page at 3 p.m. each weekday.
